The Jacobsen Middle School volleyball teams recently wrapped up their seasons with appearances in the Bear Mountain League tournament. Despite shortened campaigns due to COVID-19 and transportation issues, both teams finished strong in their respective divisions.
The 6th/7th grade team, coached by first-year head coach Charli Hansen, fought its way to a trophy finish in their tournament, winning the consolation bracket. The 8th grade team went even further in its division, taking down Wallace in the opener, before narrowly losing a 3-set thriller to El Tejon, and finally bouncing back with a straight set victory over Edison, to claim a well-deserved 3rd place. The 8th graders were coached by long-time head coach Leanna Delgadillo.
Congratulations to both squads on their very successful seasons.
