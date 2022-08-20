Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association is proud to announce the winners for the 2022 Junior Rodeo season. These rodeo athletes received the highest number of points while participating in this year's rodeo events, earning some the title of All Around Champion or Reserve All Around Champion.

The eight All Around Champion winners received a new saddle in a ceremony at Friday night's PRCA Rodeo event. Reserve Champions received an engraved 2022 rodeo belt buckle.