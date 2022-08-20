Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association is proud to announce the winners for the 2022 Junior Rodeo season. These rodeo athletes received the highest number of points while participating in this year's rodeo events, earning some the title of All Around Champion or Reserve All Around Champion.
The eight All Around Champion winners received a new saddle in a ceremony at Friday night's PRCA Rodeo event. Reserve Champions received an engraved 2022 rodeo belt buckle.
By their respective divisions, these All Around saddle winners are:
Pee-Wee Girls: All Around Champion - Dakota Tracy
Pee-Wee Boys: All Around Champion - Rowdy Yates
Buckaroo Girls: All Around Champion - Daisy Pursley
Buckaroo Boys: All Around Champion - Clyde Soules
Junior Girls: All Around Champion - Tullulah Nutter
Junior Boys: All Around Champion - Paden Soto
Senior Boys: All Around Champion - Jace McCullar
Senior Girls: All Around Champion - Makenna Batchelder
Pee-Wee Girl - Eva Primrose
Pee-Wee Boy - Maverick Allen
Buckaroo Girl - Kassidy Byrd
Buckaroo Boy - Connor Chapman
Junior Girl - Kaylee Ashley
Junior Boy - Chance Arehart
Senior Girl - Natali Tetters
Individual honors in specific events went to the following rodeo participants:
Dummy Roping, and Mutton Busting - Maverick Allen
Stick Horse and Goat Ribbon Jerking - Rowdy Yates
Calf Riding - Connor Chapman
Breakaway Roping - Clyde Soulses
Pole Bending, Barrel Racing, Goat Tying - Daisy Pursley
Steer Riding - Chance Arehart
Chute Dogging, Calf Tying, Tie Down Roping - Paden Soto
Breakaway Roping - Tullalah Nutter
Team Roping - Clark Quigly/Tristan Quigly
Steer Stopping - Collin Chapman
Pole Bending,Barrel Racing - Addison Obannon
Goat Tying - Ashlynn Segale
Chute Dogging - David Evans
Goat Tying - Timber Strunk
Breakaway Roping, Steer Stopping, Pole Bending, Barrel Racing - Makenna Batchelder
Team Roping - Makenna Batchelder/Jace McCullar
Junior Rodeo Chairman Tom Tully said: “We thank all the parents who work so hard to help their kids achieve these goals. It's a pleasure to watch these young athletes mature and perfect their rodeo skills as they move up in age to the different division levels.”
