The junior varsity Lady Warriors started their pre-season March 18 when they faced Chavez High School at home in Tehachapi to defeat the Lady Titans 25-9. March 15, they would face the Highland Scots in Tehachapi, which would result in a loss of 12-6.
The JV Lady Warriors also placed third in the Wasco tournament with three wins and one loss.
Recently, the JV Lady Warriors played Ridgeview High School at Ridgeview on Friday, March 18.
Sophomore Cammie Cromer would start the Lady Warriors off at the mound, and go on to pitch a steady game for three innings, resulting in four strikeouts, two walks and two defensive plays that resulted in one out, and one error. Cromer shut the Wolf Pack down her first inning on the mound with one strikeout, one walk, and one defensive play, which resulted in the throw out at first. Cromers' defense came to her aid as shortstop Makenna Paxton would snag an in-field pop fly for the second out. A couple of errors resulted in bases loaded, when Cromer struck out the side for the third out, leaving the Wolf Pack scoreless in the first inning.
At the plate the JV Lady Warriors showed no mercy coming out hot with Kennedy Cimmental hitting a third base grounder, beating the throw for a single. Cimnental proved to be an asset going 2 for 3 at the plate, with a second base steal in the second inning, and home plate steal in the 5th.
Next up was Aryana Sedano who hit a solid double for her first at bat, and finished by going 3 for 4 at the plate; hitting a line drive to the pitcher in the 3rd inning for a single, followed by 2 stolen bases, a grounder to the pitcher, and a pop fly out caught by the wolf pack 1st baseman.
Keeping the momentum going at the plate, Paxton would hit a single, with a throw out to third base for the force out by the wolf pack. Paxton showed up for the Lady Warriors at the plate going 3 for 3 hitting a line drive resulting in an RBI in the 3rd inning. Cromer followed Paxton with a grounder to the wolf packs short stop for a single. Cromer put the Lady Warriors at an advantage by going 4 for 4 at the plate, hitting in 4 RBIs, and an in the park home run based on errors in the 5th inning.
Adding to the JV Lady Warriors' momentum was Josslyn Jeffus, catcher for the JV Lady Warriors, who hit a single to the pitcher. Jeffus would go 2 for 3 at the plate, adding 2 more RBIs to the tally. Ashlyn Nikkel would make it safely to first on a short grounder just in front of the plate. Nikkel would later go 2 for 3 at the plate scoring 2 RBIs on a grounder error at third base for the double. Finishing up the first inning for the JV lady Warriors was left fielder Ryan McGinnis, with a solid grounder to the wolf pack Short stop making the third out throw to first base.
The 2nd inning would prove to be a little more challenging for the JV Lady Warriors as the Wolf Pack shut down the Warriors with 3 up, 3 down. Sophomore newcomer Rheanna Bell; a recent Varsity drop down, struggled to find her timing with a strike out on her first at bat. Bell would later go 0 for 3 with a hard line drive catch by wolf pack third baseman in the third inning, and a pop fly out to the short stop in the fourth inning. Following the first out, was Adelia Haro with a fly out to the short stop. Haro would go 0 for 2 at the plate with a ground out hit to third base in the third inning. Cimmental grounding out to third would close any chances for the Warriors to score.
In the 2nd inning, the wolf pack capitalized on several errors committed by the warriors defense resulting in 4 runs scored, but not before the warriors could stop their rally with a beautiful pop fly catch by center fielder Bell, followed by a clean third out pop fly to pitcher Cromer.
The Ridgeview Wolf Pack would later capitalize on fielding errors and score three more runs on the JV Lady Warriors.
In the fourth inning, newcomer Rheanna Bell would grace the mound to close the game behind Cromer as pitcher. Bell showed great potential, with one strikeout for the Warriors. Errors seemed to be a reoccurring theme as the Wolf Pack crept in to score one final run on a passed ball. The second out was a ground ball hit to Cromer at first base who made the force tag at first. Warriors catcher Jeffus attempted to pick of a runner at 3rd resulting in a pickle tag out by Bell for the third and final out.
The final score was the JV Lady Warriors 14, the Ridgeview JV Wolf Pack 9.
Head coach Vicky Bedolla is a very proud coach, stating that the season is off to a great start, and the girls are continuing to grow. Her goal is to create a team of diverse players who will be able to play any position as utility players, helping them to succeed. She added she was proud to see that they utilized their drills they learned at practice on what to do during a pickle situation, and added that they will “work on not chasing the runner.”
Assistant coach Brian Hawksley was extremely optimistic when he was describing what he has witnessed so far, noting the Lady warriors are not even at 100 percent capacity. Hawksley said he has high hopes welcoming a new pitcher. Hawksley says, “I felt like our bats definitely contributed to today’s win, our pitching was good, and it can be better,” noting that the JV Lady Warriors had to adjust to slower pitching at bat then they were used to seeing, and saying he anticipates they will “see something different the next time they face Ridgeview.”
The junior varsity Lady Warriors' next game will be away at Bakersfield High School on March 21. The next home game they will host will be against Independence on March 23 behind Tehachapi high at 4 p.m.
Amber Bell is a parent with the team.
