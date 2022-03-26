Last week was a busy week for the JV Lady Warriors as they traveled to Bakersfield Christian High School to face the Eagles on March 21.
The Warriors dominated the BCHS Eagles 21-5 with 16 recorded hits overall in the game. Ashlyn Nikkel (3-3), Ryan McGinnis (2-3), Rheanna Bell (2-3), Kennedy Cimmental (3-4), Aryana Sedano (3-4), Makenna Paxton (4-4), Cammie Cromer (2-4), and Josslyn Jeffus (1-4) all recorded hits.
Cromer recorded the complete game as pitcher, striking out four, walking one, allowing six total hits, with no unearned runs. Cromer was able to obtain a strike out for the 3rd out with bases loaded in the second inning. Defensively, the JV Warriors had a fantastic day, allowing minimal errors to stay on top.
The JV Lady Warriors went on to face the Independence Falcons on March 23 where they came out victorious 9-7, with 16 recorded hits. Kennedy Cimmental (4-5), Aryana Sedano (3/4) had hit a in-the-park home run scoring 2 RBIs. Makenna Paxton (3-4), Cammie Cromer (3-3), Josslyn Jeffus (3-4), Ashlyn Nikkel (3-4), Adelia Haro (2-3), Rheanna Bell (2-3) and Regina Esquivel (2-3) all recorded hits for the Warriors.
Starting pitcher and newcomer Rheanna Bell had an impressive showing on the mound, pitching 3 ½ innings with 4 strike outs, 3 walks, one hit by pitch and no runs earned. Bell also had two defensive plays from the mound resulting in outs for the Warriors. Cromer came in during the middle of the 3rd inning to close out the last 2 ½ innings with two strike outs, one hit by pitch, no walks, and no earned runs.
The JV Warriors thus far have shown a dominate presence with a 0 and 3 league record, and continue to achieve their goals to commit less errors during the game and continue to show up strongly at the plate.
The JV Warriors are on the road against Golden Valley on March 30. The next JV Warriors home game will be on April 1 at 4 p.m. behind Tehachapi High School against West.
Amber Bell is a parent with the team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.