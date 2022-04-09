Tehachapi JV Lady Warriors came back after trailing by 5 runs in the 4th inning. The comeback fell just short, though, with an 18-16 defeat by Ridgeview Wolf Pack on Wednesday, April 6. Tehachapi JV Lady Warriors scored four runs in the failed comeback on a single by Kennedy Cimmental, a ground out by Ryan McGinnis, and a single by Josslyn Jeffus.
The junior varsity Lady Warriors drew first blood in the first inning when Ashlyn Nikkel singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
The Ridgeview Wolf Pack answered back by scoring seven additional runs in the fourth inning, causing the JV Lady Warriors to play catch-up in the fifth to tie it up at 16, when Jeffus hit a single on a 2-0 count scoring a run.
Cimmental closed the game as pitcher for the JV Lady Warriors, allowing seven hits, eight runs in two and two-thirds of an inning, and striking out two.
Alexis Crowell started for the JV Lady Warriors, and allowed no hits, six runs, and striking out two in one inning.
Tehachapi JV Lady Warriors were able to have 12 hits. Jeffus, Cimmental and McGinnis had multiple hits for the Warriors. Jeffus went 3-4 at the plate leading the JV Lady Warriors in hits. Aryana Sedano lead the JV Lady Warriors in stolen bases, by securing four steals. All together the team acquired 14 stolen bases.
The JV Lady Warriors faced the Ridgeview Wolf Pack earlier in the week on Monday when the JV Lady Warriors walked away with a tied game.
The Ridgeview Wolf Pack got on the scoreboard first when a Wolf Pack batter took a hit by pitch at the plate with bases loaded, walking in the first run by pitcher Rheanna Bell.
However, the JV Lady Warriors answered back in the second inning when they pulled out the big bats, scoring seven runs in the second inning. The hits were led by a walk for Emily Perkins, as well as Kennedy Cimmental, followed by a single by Bell, and a double by Makenna Paxton.
The Tehachapi JV Lady Warriors had 13 hits overall, contributed by Ashlyn Nikkel, Paxton, Cammie Cromer, and Bell, who all had multiple hits. Nikkel led the hits going 3-3 at the plate. The JV Warriors had seven stolen bases during the game; Bell led by contributing to three of those.
The JV Lady Warriors' next game will be on the road to face Independence. The next home game will be April 22 behind Tehachapi High.
Amber Bell is a team parent.
