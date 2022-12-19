Every year the Kern Community Tennis Association recognizes outstanding senior girls for their sportsmanship, leadership and work ethic on the court, in the classroom and in the community. This award is named in honor of Tracy Macnair Burrell, a Bakersfield native who is a local tennis icon and supporter of the sport. This year's awards were presented with dinner at Hodel's restaurant, with THS tennis player Lindsay Young among the recipients.
All Kern County athletes earning recognition for their achievements and character were Mailee Francisco (Cesar Chavez), Itzel Franco (Golden Valley), Alina Garcia (Golden Valley), Hannah Kratt (BCHS), Kylee Limpias (Garces), Sadie Padilla (Ridgeview), Victoria Rosales (BHS), Angela Rubio De La Torre (Mira Monte), Galilea Villasenor (West), and Lindsay Young (Tehachapi). This year's overall winner was Bre Hiebert from Bakersfield Christian High School.
