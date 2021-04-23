The Lady Warriors golf team traveled to Delano on Thursday, April 22, for a golf match with Kennedy and Wasco high schools. The three schools played nine holes of competitive golf. Wasco finished in third place with a total team score of 278.

Kennedy High School finished the round in second place with a team score of 277 and the Lady Warriors earned their first victory of the season with a team score of 276. Leading the way for the Lady Warriors was Captain Kennadee Stilson, who shot a tournament best score 45 for nine holes including her first birdie in competitive high school golf.

Second for the Lady Warriors was Junior Allison Ghorbani, who shot a 47. Junior Olivia Ringle shot a 55. Freshman newcomers, Riley Jelleschitz (60) and Kennedy Perkins (69) performed amazingly well for their inaugural high school golf competition.

Junior Cassie Smith finished the day with a score of 70. The Lady Warriors will be returning to Delano on Thursday, April 29, to take on Taft High School and Chavez High School for another nine holes.