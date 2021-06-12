With so much uncertainty surrounding the girls’ tennis season, returning players and coaches were pleased to hear that the CIF would allow a shortened schedule this spring so competition with other schools around Kern County could take place.
Mountain Tennis took full advantage, playing a six-game schedule against Garces Memorial, Cesar Chavez – Delano, Kennedy – Delano, Wasco and Taft (twice), securing team victories over Wasco and Kennedy for a 2-4 overall record.
“It was not our normal league that we played against Bakersfield schools, but we were still happy that the girls could have some competition,” said head coach Amy Lang. “We didn’t really have a league name against these other schools, so we just called it the Covid League.”
After a successful stint in the "Covid League," Tehachapi participated in the South Yosemite Individual Tournament in Bakersfield, where Cartina Hibbard and Carli Trillo had impressive showings.
Trillo, a junior, won her first round against a Golden Valley opponent, 6-3, 7-5 and another match against an opponent from West, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Trillo finished in sixth place and qualified for the South Area Tournament. At the South Area Tourney, Trillo lost in the first round to an opponent from Mira Monte to end an impressive season.
Hibbard, a Tehachapi senior seeded No. 2 in the South Yosemite Tournament, had a first-round bye and then played an opponent from Bakersfield Christian and won 6-4, 7-5. In semi-finals, Hibbard played an opponent from Ridgeview and won 6-1, 7-5 before falling in the finals against an opponent from Bakersfield Christian, 6-3, 6-2. In the South Area Tournament, Hibbard lost her first round match to an opponent from Centennial.
Hibbard ended her high school tennis stint as a four-year varsity player, having played in numerous tournaments throughout southern California. This fall, she will be attending Hope International University – Fullerton where she plans on playing tennis for the Royals and pursuing a degree in education.
“I was very proud of how the girls did this year, they were all a pleasure to work with and coach,” added Lang.
Playing for the Lady Warriors this season were Catrina Hibbard, Julie Mizner, Carli Trillo, Kaylee Hitt, Sydney Russell and Arame Etcheverry.
