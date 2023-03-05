Mountain Basketball played under a standing-room-only crowd at the THS Gym in the CIF Division III state playoffs, ending their amazing season against Oak Park.
Tehachapi (26-3), the No. 6 seed, had four players score in double-figures against No. 11 seed Oak Park in a 71-60 defeat.
Highlighting the Lady Warrior efforts was Laura LaMonte (14 points, eight rebounds, four assists), Michelle Orellana (12 points) Kennedy Perkins (12 points, five rebounds), Riley Walden (12 points) and Koree Rodden (eight points, four assists).
After defeating Tehachapi, Oak Park went on to win their next playoff game against No. 3 seed Cathedral Catholic (60-51) before falling in the regional semifinals against No. 2 seed Redondo Union (57-45).
The Lady Warriors ended their season with the most wins in one season in school history (26), a South Yosemite Mountain League championship, a CIF Central Section Division II finals appearance and a CIF State playoff appearance.
Playing on the team were Jamie Neaderbaomer, Riley Walden, Trista Diefenderfer, Koree Rodden, Carly Hayes, Addison Grenz, Annie Loken, Kennedy Perkins, Michelle Orellana, Camille Foster, Laura LaMonte and Emily Valdez. Coaching the team was Scott Sheen and Maura Smith.
