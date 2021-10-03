Mountain Tennis has been competing hard and is currently in the middle of their South Yosemite League schedule.
The season highlight so far for the Lady Warriors was recording a 9-0 team win over Independence.
Maddy Richmond (6-4, 7-6(5)), Sydney Russell (6-0, 6-0), Kaylee Hitt (6-0, 6-0), Anna Boesler (6-2, 6-4), Carmen de Prado (6-2, 6-2), and Aramee Etcheverry (6-1, 6-1) all won in singles. Russell-Hitt (6-1, 6-2) and Boseler-Etcheverry (6-0, 6-3) and Ines Garcia de La Vega and Cecilia Horn (6-4, 6-4) teamed up to win in doubles over the Falcons.
Last week was busy for Tehachapi (2-9, 1-5 SYL) with three league matches against Golden Valley, West and Ridgeview. Winning matches for the Lady Warriors was Russell (7-6, 6-3), de Prado (6-3, 6-0) and Etcheverry (6-0, 6-0), all in singles against West.
Earlier in the season, Russell had a victory in singles 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 and Richmond-Boesler in doubles 8-6 over Bakersfield High. Against Ridgecrest-Burroughs, Boesler won 3-6, 3-2 (forfeit) in singles and Horn and Mikayla Bever won in a doubles forfeit, as well.
Tehachapi also had a pair of match victories against Highland from Richmond (8-6) and Carli Trillo (8-3) in singles. Richmond and Hitt nearly had another win in doubles, just falling in a tiebreaker, 8-7 (12-10). The Lady Warriors also had a team victory over Palmdale-Knight.
The Lady Warriors will continue their season this week with home matches scheduled against Independence on Tuesday and Bakersfield Christian on Thursday. First serve in both contests will be at 3:30 p.m.
