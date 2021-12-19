Balanced scoring and stifling defense was on full display by the Lady Warriors in their recent pre-season contest, overwhelming Wasco in a 69-32 victory.
Tehachapi (6-2) scored 17, 16, 17 and 19 points in each quarter, holding Wasco to six, seven, eight and 11 points in each quarter, respectively.
The Lady Warriors had four players score in double-figures, with freshman Riley Walden leading the way with 14 points (two three-pointers). Other standouts included Laura LaMonte with 13 points (three three-pointers), Michelle Orellana with 12 points (two three-pointers, seven assists) and Ashley Neaderbaomer with 10 points (four steals).
Camille Foster led the team with seven rebounds (six points) while Trista Diefenderfer had four rebounds (eight points) and Carly Hayes and Allysa Taylor each had four steals. Desiree Torres also had five points (one three-pointer).
In the junior varsity contest, Tehachapi (3-0) defeated Wasco, 59-16.
Kennedy Perkins led the team with 18 points, followed by Jaydyn Poulson with 14 points, Jaime Neaderbaomer with 12 points and Baylee Torres with 11 points.
Warriors notch a victory over the Tigers
Tehachapi (4-5) boys’ basketball recorded another victory in the pre-season with a 55-50 win over Wasco.
Wyatt Baldwin had a strong game at his forward position, finishing with a team-high 17 points, including 8-8 at the free-throw line. The Warriors were also noticeably more polished defensively from start to finish.
“As a team our defense was better. Our 11 turnovers were the lowest we have had this season,” said head coach Jimi Perkins.
Corey Perkins added 12 points and Evan Anderson and Turtle Thomson also had strong games with 11 points apiece.
“Evan’s performance was huge for us. We are in need of another (consistent) scorer and he stepped up,” added Perkins.
In junior varsity action, Tehachapi (5-4) fell to Wasco, 46-30. Anthony Cerbantez was the leading scorer with seven points, followed by Karson Tiewater with six points and Eli Vasquez, Joshua Borst, Bradley McWhorter and Jason Garcia with four points each.
In the freshman game, Tehachapi (4-0) is still unbeaten on the season after a 41-8 drubbing over Wasco.
Devin Jackson recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds (three blocks, three steals) to lead the way. The Warriors had 10 players score overall, with Adrian Pina adding five points and Tucker Bryant and Kaidon Hagerty finishing with four points apiece. Carter Kolesar added five rebounds and Andrew Aguirre had four rebounds. Aiden Nicholson and Zachary Darrington had four steals each.
