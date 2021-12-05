Mountain Soccer closed out the shortened spring season last school year with an impressive 6-1 record. After five victories so far this winter, it appears the positive momentum has continued.
Tehachapi (5-1) has victories this season over East (3-0), Foothill (2-0), Delano-Chavez (2-0) and Arvin (1-0) and Wasco (1-1; 4-2 shootout), with their lone loss coming against Centennial (4-0).
In the win over East, Hannah Tyree had two goals and Bethany Sierra had a goal, while Taitlyn Kingsbury was credited with two assists. Lilian Ledezma had two saves at keeper.
Against Foothill, Kennedy Cimental and Kingsbury had goals and Kate Backhaus had an assist while Ledezma had three saves.
In the Delano-Chavez victory, Kailey Kolesar and Tyree had goals and Sophie Schulstad and Kingsbury were both credited with assists. Ledezma had four saves at her goalie position.
Most recently, the Lady Warriors participated in a Mira Monte – Bakersfield Tourney, defeating Arvin behind a goal from Tyree and four saves from Ledezma. Tehachapi also secured a 1-1; 4-2 overtime shootout victory over Wasco to close the tournament.
Playing for the Lady Warriors this season are seniors Tyller Hensler, Emily Ecklind, Lilian Ledezma, juniors Taitlyn Kingsbury, Madilyn Schneider, Mazzi Arrowood, Maddi Richmond, Iliana Aviles, Kailey Kolesar, Sophie Schulstad, and sophomores Kennedy Cimental, Bethany Sierra, Lindsay Young, Natalie Richmond, Giselle Cardenas, Kate Backhaus, Hannah Tyree and Rylie Jelleschitz. The team is coached by Tyson Kingsbury.
Tehachapi will be in action again on the road against Taft this Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. The Lady Warriors will also be participating in the Wasco Tournament this weekend, with matches scheduled against West (1 p.m.) and Shafter (4 p.m.) on Friday, Dec. 10 and McFarland (9 a.m.) on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Boys soccer notches goals in pre-season contests
Tehachapi (0-3) had a couple of tightly-contested matches to open the season, narrowly falling to East (2-1) and Foothill (3-2), while also recently losing to Delano-Chavez (9-0).
Against East, Ricky Rodriguez recorded a goal and Brandon Zacarias had an assist, while Brody Franchere had eight saves. Against Foothill, Evan Pinan and Zacarias recorded goals and Ricky Rodriguez had an assist, while Zacarias spent time at keeper and recorded 11 saves.
On the varsity Warriors squad this season are seniors Alessandro Li Manni, Jesper Rosenvinge, Ricky Rodriguez, Gabriel Cardenas, Brandon Zacarias, Diego Hernandez, Chris Strickhouser and juniors Patrick Scalcione, Brody Franchere, Evan Pinan, Edwin Cantabrana, Xander Lynch, Ryan Wilson, Hairo Rodriguez, Martin Rodriguez and Aiden Peck. The team is coached by Bruce Butler.
The Warriors will be participating in the Wasco Tourney this Friday and Saturday with opponents and game times to be determined. The next non-league match after the tournament will be at Wasco on Monday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.
