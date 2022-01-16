Lady Warrior basketball got back on the winning track in a big way this past week in the THS gym, breaking away in the fourth quarter to secure a 49-40 victory over Garces Memorial.
Tehachapi (7-5) scored the first basket of the game within a few seconds to set the tone early, registering a quick Michelle Orellana layup on their first possession.
Orellana would continue her strong game throughout the contest, finishing with a game-high 22 points.
Other leaders in the contest included Ashley Neaderbaomer and Laura LaMonte scoring eight points each, Allysa Taylor scoring six points, Riley Walden and Camille Foster each adding a basket and Lindsay Tye adding in a free throw.
The varsity contest was the only game played against the Rams due to the visitors not fielding a junior varsity or frosh-soph team.
Prior to the match-up with Garces, the Lady Warriors participated in a tournament in Arvin during the holiday break in December, falling in three games against Bakersfield-Liberty (50-38), Lompoc-Cabrillo (32-31) and Orcutt Academy (38-28).
Against Liberty, Orellana (10 points, four rebounds), LaMonte (nine points, four rebounds, three steals), Taylor (eight points, four rebounds, four assists), Neaderbaomer (six points), Trista Diefenderfer (five points, five rebounds) and Foster (four rebounds) were the leaders.
Performing well against Lompoc-Cabrillo were Orellana (13 points, three rebounds, three steals), Diefenderfer (nine rebounds), LaMonte (six rebounds, three assists), Tye (five points, four rebounds), Foster (four rebounds, three blocks), Walden (four points), Neaderbaomer (three points, three rebounds) and Desiree Torres (three points).
In the final tournament game against Orcutt Academy, Taylor (10 points), LaMonte (nine points), Orellana (six points, five rebounds), Neaderbaomer (14 rebounds, three steals), Diefenderfer (nine rebounds) and Tye (four rebounds) had strong games.
The Lady Warriors will look to continue the winning momentum from the Garces victory back into league play this week, with South Yosemite League games scheduled against Bakersfield Christian at home this Tuesday and Golden Valley in Bakersfield on Thursday.
