Standout senior student-athlete Laura LaMonte celebrated her commitment to the Jessup Warriors women’s basketball team, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) affiliate, in a signing ceremony at Tehachapi High School.
LaMonte was the most valuable player in the South Yosemite Mountain League this past season. She helped her team to the most season wins in school history (26) and ended her senior year with 369 points, 117 rebounds, 81 assists and 76 steals. LaMonte will be majoring in business management when she enrolls at Jessup University in Rocklin, Calif., this upcoming semester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.