Individuals and families interested in the sport of pickleball are invited to an event at the Tehachapi Police Department from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.
According to city spokesperson Key Budge, the first “Pickleball with the Police” event will allow people to meet new Police Chief Richard Standridge and other police officers while trying out the fastest-growing sport in America. “
"I wanted to do something a little different from coffee with a cop and try having some fun with our community and play pickleball,” Standridge said. “The entire family can join us and enjoy an evening at TPD. We’ll even supply all the gear.”
Pickleball is enjoyed by all ages, starting as young as 6 or 7 years old and people can play the game into their 80s, he said. It’s a low-impact sport that promotes exercise in a social setting.
Standridge said the event will allow kids and adults to play with and against police officers and staff.
“If you haven’t played pickleball, we will teach you,” he said. “It’s a quick and easy game to learn.”
USA Pickleball certified instructor Carlin Gibbs and some recent Police & Fire Olympic pickleball medalists will be on hand to show everyone how to play and get started, Budge noted in a news release. Three pickleball courts will be set up in the parking lot of the Tehachapi Police Department at 220 W. C St.
He also thanked Franklin Sports and USA Pickleball for providing youth pickleball gear to the Tehachapi Police Department as part of their “Youth Kickstarter” grant program.
Budge added that Maria’s Kitchen Mobile Restaurant will be parked nearby with great Mexican food for dinner.
