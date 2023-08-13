Individuals and families interested in the sport of pickleball are invited to an event at the Tehachapi Police Department from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.

According to city spokesperson Key Budge, the first “Pickleball with the Police” event will allow people to meet new Police Chief Richard Standridge and other police officers while trying out the fastest-growing sport in America. “

