The Lady Warriors recently took a mini-break from their SYML schedule with a home contest against Arvin and rolled to a 64-22 victory.
Tehachapi (19-1; 5-0 SYML) was rewarded for their effort in updated maxpreps rankings, going from the No. 3 rated in the CIF Central Section Division III to no. 1. They also maintained their standing as the No. 1 rated team in Kern County.
Leading the way for the Lady Warriors was Michelle Orellana (20 points, four rebounds), Laura LaMonte (17 points, five rebounds), Jamie Neaderbaomer (10 points) and Koree Rodden (nine rebounds, four assists, four steals).
Other leaders included Camille Foster (seven rebounds, five blocks), Annie Loken (five rebounds), Trista Diefenderfer (four rebounds), Riley Walden (five points, four steals) and Kennedy Perkins (four points).
In junior varsity action, the Lady Warriors defeated Arvin in a closely-contested contest, 29-28. Leading Tehachapi (13-3; 5-0 SYML) were Averee Napier (13 points, five rebounds), Sophia Garcia (12 rebounds, seven points, five steals), Jaelyn Dock (six steals, five points), Pristine Perkins (14 rebounds) and Ella Schneider (four steals).
Tehachapi also had a scheduled league game with South last Friday but the contests was cancelled for Varsity and JV due to South’s request. The game will not be made up and will count as a forfeit win for the Lady Warriors in both games.
Up next are a pair of SYML contests on the road this week, against East on Wednesday and North on Friday. JV will tip-off at 5:15 p.m. and varsity will tip off at 6:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball records victory against Arvin
The Warriors recorded their sixth victory of the season with a 75-46 win over Arvin last week. Tehachapi (6-15; 1-4 SYML) ended the week with a setback loss against South (66-49).
The JV Boys also were victorious last week with a 42-35 victory over Arvin. Adrian Pina was the high-scorer with nine points, followed by Aiden Nicholson, Dylan Valdez and Samuel Mercado with seven points apiece.
Boys Basketball will have a pair of home games this week, against East on Wednesday and North on Friday. Frosh-Soph will start at 4 p.m., followed by JV at 5:15 p.m. and Varsity at 6:30 p.m.
