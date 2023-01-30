The Lady Warriors recently took a mini-break from their SYML schedule with a home contest against Arvin and rolled to a 64-22 victory.

Tehachapi (19-1; 5-0 SYML) was rewarded for their effort in updated maxpreps rankings, going from the No. 3 rated in the CIF Central Section Division III to no. 1. They also maintained their standing as the No. 1 rated team in Kern County.

