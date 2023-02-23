2023GirlsBBPlayoffs1.jpg

Michelle Orellana works the ball at the top of the key in a recent CIF Central Section Division 2 playoff game. The Lady Warriors will play in the championship this Friday, Feb. 24 at Fresno-Selland Arena at 6 p.m. against Bakersfield-Liberty.

 Photo by Vicky Shea

Tehachapi won their CIF Central Section Division 2 semifinal game this past Tuesday, defeating No. 1 seed Orcutt Academy, 65-61.

The No. 4 seed Lady Warriors (26-1) will face No. 6 seed Bakersfield-Liberty (19-7) in the championship at Fresno-Selland Arena. The Patriots were winners over No. 7 seed Tulare-Mission Oak 58-43 in the other semifinal game.

