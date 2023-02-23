Tehachapi won their CIF Central Section Division 2 semifinal game this past Tuesday, defeating No. 1 seed Orcutt Academy, 65-61.
The No. 4 seed Lady Warriors (26-1) will face No. 6 seed Bakersfield-Liberty (19-7) in the championship at Fresno-Selland Arena. The Patriots were winners over No. 7 seed Tulare-Mission Oak 58-43 in the other semifinal game.
The CIF Central Section Division 2 Championship game will feature two of top-rated teams in Kern County according to maxpreps.com. Tehachapi is rated No. 1 and Liberty is rated No. 3.
Tickets are available for the championship on ticketmaster; however, it is recommended that fans buy tickets at the arena. Tickets for adults are $14 and students/senior citizens are $10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.