Mountain football started the season with an impressive 43-6 win against the Las Vegas Wolverines.
There was action from the opening kickoff with Mountain Elite freshman Mike Jones making a big hit on the Wolverine kick returner in the endzone. Junior Tyler Love recovered the fumble in the endzone, giving Mountain Elite their first score of the season 13 seconds into the game.
The Mountain Elite offensive line, led by seniors Ethan Estrella and Frank Zamora and sophomore Carson Burkhead, dominated the line of scrimmage from the start, opening huge holes for the running backs racking up 261 yards rushing on the day.
Scoring touchdowns for Mountain Elite were Love, Sam Orellana, Gavin Scales and Tyler O’Brien. The Mountain Elite defense, anchored by middle linebacker Brody Manness, was stout, only giving up 35 total yards and 1 score to the Wolverines.
Mountain Elite will be playing again in Bullhead City on Saturday, May 1. Time and opponent to be determined.
Chris Jones is the Mountain Elite Head Coach.
