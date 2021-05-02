Mountain Elite ground its way to another win over the 702 Blessed out of Las Vegas. It was a very physical, tough game from opening kick off to the end of the fourth quarter.
Mountain Elite's first possession saw a 10-minute opening drive that ended in a touchdown by Sam Orellana. 702 Blessed answered back with a score of their own, tying the game 6-6.
Mountain Elites defensive coordinator Pat Kelloway made adjustments to the defense, resulting in shutting down the 702 Blessed offense with a sack by outside linebacker Wyatt Howard. Just when it looked like 702 Blessed was going to force a Mountain Elite punt, Max Meza hit Tyler O'Brien for a 60-yard touchdown pass, giving Mountain Elite a 14-6 lead at the half.
Rashad McElroy opened the second half with another touchdown, putting Mountain Elite up 22-6, with the Mountain Elite offensive line and freshman running back Mike Jones, Mountain Elite was able to wear down the 702 Blessed defense with multiple punishing runs and big blocks, leading to a touchdown by Jones for a final score of 30-12.
Head coach Chris Jones said: "Our team showed a lot of heart. They were tested for the first time this season. They came together as team and rose to the challenge."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.