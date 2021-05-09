Mountain Elite faced the High Desert Longhorns on Saturday, with the Longhorns opening up the game with a score on their first possession, putting Mountain Elite behind for the first time this season.
Mountain Elites offense punched right back with the offensive-line opening a huge hole for running back Tyler O'Brien to score on a long touchdown run, tying the game 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The Longhorns made adjustments and were able to shut down the Mountain Elite offense, handing them their first loss of the season with a final score of 25-7.
Mountain Elite will hit the practice field this week, ready to prepare for their next game that will be played May 15 in Bullhead City, Ariz.
