After a bye week, Mountain Elite returned to the game field ready for action. Mountain Elite dominated the game, scoring the first touchdown in just three plays.
Mountain Elites defense was stout, limiting the Las Vegas Wolverines to 3 first downs the entire game.
Maximum Potential Elite 10 hosted "senior day" honoring the graduating seniors of 2021. Mountain Elite holds nine seniors from Tehachapi High School on its roster; their parents were invited on to the game field where the seniors presented them with a red carnation and hugs at halftime.
Mountain Elite got back to work in the second half, scoring multiple touchdowns by various players ending the game with a final score of 52-6.
Mountain Elite will return to the field on Friday, May 28 at 2 p.m. against the Las Vegas Sin City Savages in Bullhead City, Ariz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.