The Warriors put together a dominating performance in a convincing 35-0 shutout victory over East last Thursday evening in Bakersfield.

Tehachapi (7-1; 2-0 SYML) raced out of the gate for a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, taking the opening drive 64 yards in 12 plays and capping it with a Karson Tiewater seven-yard touchdown run. AJ Anderson also had a 26-yard touchdown run, finishing the night with a game-high 82 yards on 10 carries. Andrew Aguirre also had a seven-yard touchdown run in the second half.