The Warriors put together a dominating performance in a convincing 35-0 shutout victory over East last Thursday evening in Bakersfield.
Tehachapi (7-1; 2-0 SYML) raced out of the gate for a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, taking the opening drive 64 yards in 12 plays and capping it with a Karson Tiewater seven-yard touchdown run. AJ Anderson also had a 26-yard touchdown run, finishing the night with a game-high 82 yards on 10 carries. Andrew Aguirre also had a seven-yard touchdown run in the second half.
Defensively, the Warriors recorded two touchdowns, with Adrian Pina scoring on a 45-yard interception return and Tiewater a 51-yard fumble recovery return. Wyatt Richie led the defense with 13 tackles (five hurries, one sack), followed by Mike Jones (nine tackles, four hurries), Raul Navarro (seven tackles), Nick Smith (seven tackles, five hurries), Pina (five tackles), Aguirre (five tackles), Christian Morse (five tackles, five hurries) and Martin Rodriguez (five tackles).
For his standout performance, Jones was also selected as the Kern High Network player of the game.
On special teams, Rodriguez was a perfect 4-4 on PATs and foreign exchange student kicker Magnus Daugaard earned his first points of the season on a successful PAT.
The Warriors will have a big-league showdown this week at North, with the contest anticipated to decide the league championship. If you are the last one leaving town to go to the game, please make sure to turn off the lights. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. in Bakersfield.
Junior Varsity
The JV Warriors dominated in their second league contest of the season with a 46-0 victory over East.
Tehachapi (7-0; 2-0 SYML) amassed 231 yards rushing and 72 yards passing, scoring six total touchdowns on offense and another score on defense.
Anthony Cerbantez finished with a quarterback rating of 120.8 by registering four completions for 72 yards and three passing scores, finding Cyler Hoofard for 43 yards and two touchdown receptions and Alan Castaneda for 29 yards, two receptions and a touchdown.
Kaidon Hagerty had 60 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns and Owen Henry also had a rushing score.
On defense, Hoofard had a 26-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. Liddon Scott and Leo Gonzalez led the defense with 12 tackles each, followed by Aiden Madueno (five tackles, 1 sack) and Noah Welton, Christian McKibbon, Kenny Pitt and Hoofard each finishing with four tackles apiece. Castaneda also had an interception in the contest.
The Warriors will be back in action this Friday afternoon at North. Kickoff will be at 5 p.m.
Freshmen
For the second straight week, the Freshmen Warriors tied East with a 0-0 score.
Both teams finish with a 0-0-2 record in league and the SYML co-championship.
Highlights in the game against East included Thaddeus Dyer finishing with a team-high 12 tackles, followed by Jacob Meza with eight tackles and Conner Rothermel, Anthony Reilley and Julian Bracken each with seven tackles. Tylere Lombardi contributed with six tackles and Jr Alaniz and Austin Tripodi also finished with five tackles apiece.
Dylan Collins and Tanner Salmon both had fumble recoveries and Ian Lundy and Lombardi had interceptions.
The freshmen will have their next game this Thursday afternoon at Delano-Kennedy. Kickoff will be at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.