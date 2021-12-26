Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Snow. Winds will increase during the afternoon. High 37F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow and gusty winds in the evening will be followed by lingering snow showers overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.