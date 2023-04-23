Over the last month, Tehachapi High Football ran a crowdfunding campaign in an attempt to raise money for much-needed equipment for the program.
The response was overwhelmingly positive. Thanks to our community, families of players and friends of the families, the football team has raised an incredible amount of money to help purchase equipment that will not only upgrade some of the equipment to the modern era of high school football, but also equipment that will develop the players into bigger, faster and stronger players in all aspects of their athletic development.
In addition to TUSD helping with new uniforms for the upcoming season, the THS Athletic Department for a future weight room remodel and Warrior Boosters for continued support in all things athletics, the coaches cannot help but brag about all of the good things happening with Warrior Football for the 2023 season.
The fact that we finally get to display our team on the same weekend as our Annual Mountain Festival this year is the cherry on top of a promising off-season.
Thank you to everyone who contributed to the fundraiser, and for everyone's support toward the program over the last couple of years. Everyone is looking forward to great success in 2023.
