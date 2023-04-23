Over the last month, Tehachapi High Football ran a crowdfunding campaign in an attempt to raise money for much-needed equipment for the program.

The response was overwhelmingly positive. Thanks to our community, families of players and friends of the families, the football team has raised an incredible amount of money to help purchase equipment that will not only upgrade some of the equipment to the modern era of high school football, but also equipment that will develop the players into bigger, faster and stronger players in all aspects of their athletic development.

