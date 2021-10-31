The offense was on full display last Friday night, with the Warriors dominating the line of scrimmage to record a season high 339 total yards in an eventual 43-28 victory over Bakersfield-West.
Sam Orellana had a standout game, churning out 223 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead the offensive attack. Rashad McElroy also had a 12-yard rushing touchdown, Tylar Love had 41 yards on the ground and Ryan Wilson and AJ Anderson combined for 34 yards rushing.
Anderson also had a 17-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jacob Root just before halftime.
Defensively, Wyatt Richie was all over the field for Tehachapi (4-5; 2-2 SYL), recording a season-high 19 tackles. Other leaders included Anderson with 13 tackles and Michael Jones and Love with 11 tackles apiece. Christian Morse, Sebastian Peel, Ben Williams, Anderson and Jones also recorded sacks. Williams added nine tackles, Conner Davis had seven tackles, Raul Navarro had five tackles and Kaleb Songer and Morse each had four tackles against West (6-3; 2-3).
In special teams, Alessandro Li Manni was a perfect 3-3 on PATs, Jones and Andreson had two-point conversion runs and McElroy had 57 yards on kickoff returns. Love also had a standout play with a highlight-reel onside-kick recovery, leaping in the air to secure the live ball for a turnover and help set up a Warrior scoring drive.
The victory marked a notable achievement in school history, with the Warriors recording win No. 600 since football was played in 1930. In 91 seasons overall, the Warriors have an all-time record of 600-332-25, according to thswarriors.com.
Warriors earn playoff berth in CIF Central Section
With the regular season concluded, the Warriors earned the No. 15 seed in the Division IV playoffs and will open up on the road against No. 2 Bishop Union this Friday night at 7 p.m.
Bishop comes into the game with an 8-1 record, recently securing a High Desert League championship with a 20-6 victory over Boron last week. Bishop’s only loss was a 28-20 defeat to Bakersfield-Highland.
The Warriors and Broncos have a rich history from years past, having last played in 2001. The meeting re-kindles a rivalry from Desert-Inyo League playing days, with each team having played each other every year from 1957-1991. The winner of this Friday’s playoff game will hold the distinction of the all-time series lead between the two schools. In 48 previous meetings, each school has won 24 games.
Fans should note that CIF playoff tickets will not be available for sale at the game. Purchases are all-digital this year. For information on how to buy tickets, visit get.gofan.co/digital-ticketing-guide. Please also visit Twitter handle @tehachapisports for more detailed instructions and direct links to purchase the tickets prior to the Friday night contest.
Frosh-soph shut down Vikings in season finale
The Frosh-Soph Warriors wrapped up the season in impressive fashion, steamrolling to 304 yards rushing in a 26-14 victory over West.
Andrew Aguirre closed the game with 153 yards rushing and two touchdowns and Adrian Pina had 65 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead the offense. Karson Tiewater also added 124 all-purpose yards of offense, 99 yards rushing and a 25-yard reception.
On defense, Aguirre led the team in tackles with 12, followed by Liddon Scott with 10 tackles, Pina with eight tackles, Mark Nicholson with seven tackles and Alex Leon and Ruben Sedano with six tackles each. Hayden Michael and Pina each had sacks, Cyler Hoofard had two pass deflections, Samuel Scott had a fumble caused and Leon had a fumble recovery.
With the season concluded, Michael and Tiewater have been promoted to the varsity squad for the playoffs.
