The Warrior football season came to an abrupt halt last Thursday night in the CIF Central Section Division III quarterfinals in a 33-21 defeat to Fresno-Sunnyside.

Tehachapi (10-2) hosted the playoffs as the No. 3 seed against the No. 11 seed Wildcats, facing off against a very talented quarterback in Tanner Wilson. The sophomore gunslinger came into the game with the central section record in regular season passing yards and added to his season total with 310 yards through the air along with five total touchdowns. His favorite target was fellow-sophomores CJ Jones, who had 13 receptions for 171 yards and a touchdown, and Malachi Barnes, who had five receptions for 93 yards and two touchdown receptions.