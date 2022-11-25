The Warriors had a season to remember and successfully carried the spirit of our hometown each week in victory.
Tehachapi finished with a 10-2 record and an undefeated South Yosemite Mountain League championship. With the team’s success came individual honors and accolades for a handful of Warriors.
Earning first-team recognition on offense was AJ Anderson, who also finished as the most valuable player on offense. Anderson closed the year with 1.913 all-purpose yards, which included 1,549 rushing yards, 310 receiving yards, 21 touchdowns, and 128 total points. Also taking first team all-league was Karson Tiewater, who finished with 1,260 all-purpose yards, 757 rushing yards, 123 receiving yards, 226 kick return yards, 15 touchdowns and 90 total points. Jason Garcia was recognized as first team on the offensive line for helping Tehachapi amass 3,314 yards rushing for a 6.4 yards per carry average and 593 yards passing.
On defense, earning first team honors was linebacker Wyatt Richie, who was also named the defensive most valuable player after closing a stellar year with 94 solo tackles, 49 assists, 143 total tackles, seven sacks and 31 hurries. Richie’s total tackles is among the top all-time in THS history. Other first-team defensive honorees were Mike Jones (114 tackles, 13 hurries, two sacks, two interceptions, touchdown), Martin Rodriguez (68 tackles, 16 hurries, five sacks, two fumble recoveries) and Kaleb Songer (54 tackles, six passes defensed, interception)
Earning second team honors on offense was lineman Andre Stephens, while second team defense honors were Christian Morse (65 tackles, three sacks) and Adrian Pina (63 tackles, six interceptions, five passes defensed, two touchdowns).
