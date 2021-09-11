Fresh off their first victory at the Buena Vista Golf Course against Taft, the Lady Warriors golf team traveled to North Kern for the first league tournament of season, scoring 306 overall for a first place team finish.
All six teams from the South Yosemite League participated in the tournament, comprising of Tehachapi, Independence, Ridgeview, Golden Valley, Bakersfield Christian and West. All teams in the league are from Bakersfield except for Tehachapi.
The Lady Warriors sent their top six players to compete, but with poor air quality and temperatures above the century mark, several players from the other SYL schools were unable to finish the tournament.
Leading the way for the Lady Warriors was senior captain Kennadee Stilson, who shot a league leading 46 strokes for nine holes. Second leading scorer for the Lady Warriors was sophomore Rylie Jelleschitz, who had a score of 56 strokes for fourth best in the tournament.
Next leading scorer for Tehachapi was Olivia Ringle with 61 strokes. The fourth, fifth and six positions for the Lady Warriors were held by freshmen, Kassie Stilson shot a 70, Sierra Ehresman scored a 73, and Tailey Jelleschitz finished the day with 80 strokes.
The Lady Warriors winning team score was 54 strokes better than second place Independence, who shot 360 as a team.
Competing for Tehachapi this season are seniors Allison Ghorbani, Olivgia Ringle, Savanna Sterk and Kennadee Stilson, sophomore Rylie Jelleschitz and freshmen Sierra Ehresman, Tailey Jelleschitz and Kassie Stilson. Dennis Costa and Arnie Gonzalez are the coaches for the Lady Warriors.
