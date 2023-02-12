The Lady Warriors closed out their regular season in a big way with a victory over West (4-0), and with it, secured a South Yosemite Mountain League championship.
Tehachapi (18-4-2; 7-1-0 SYML) needed to defeat West to secure at least a tie for the league title with South. The Lady Warriors got an addedbonus by week’s end when South tied North in their final regular season match, giving the Spartans a league record of 6-1-1 and the Lady Warriors the outright league title.
Highlights against West included a goal and two assists from Hannah Tyree and goals from Kailey Kolesar, Taitlyn Kingsbury and Autumn Heeb. Marissa Grier secured the clean sheet at keeper with three saves.
Later in the week, Tehachapi closed the regular season with a 1-1 tie against Arvin. Kingsbury had the goal off a Kailey Kolesar assist for the Lady Warriors.
Playing for the varsity this season are seniors Taitlyn Kingsbury, Madilyn Schneider, Iliana Aviles, Kailey Kolesar, Maddy Richmond and Sophie Schulstad, juniors Kennedy Cimental, Bethany Sierra, Lindsay Young, Natalie Richmond, Giselle Cardenas, Kate Backhaus, Hannah Tyree, Indyana Swihart and Rylie Jelleschitz, sophomores Marissa Grier, Carlee Hensler, Tailey Jelleschitz, Ivie Billings, Bella Shipman and Makenna Paxton and freshman Autumn Heeb. Coaching the varsity this year is Tyson Kingsbury and Josh Jelleschitz.
Playoff seedings were announced over the weekend, with Tehachapi earning the no. 10 seed in the CIF Central Section Division III bracket. The Lady Warriors will travel to no. 7 seed Bakersfield (6-11-1; 3-5-0 SYVL). The match will be on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. The winner of the first-round match will move on to the quarterfinals, taking on the winner of no. 15 Hanford West and no. 2 Visalia-Central Valley Christian on Friday, Feb. 17.
Junior Varsity Warriors win league title
At the junior varsity level, the Lady Warriors also secured a league championship.
On the junior varsity team this year were juniors MacKenna Chambers, Debra Ramirez and Selena Smith, sophomores Cassandra Arias-Prado, Angelina Farias, Ariana Ledezma, Anna Li, Madyson Schulze, Kayden Spykerman and Grace Wood and freshmen Janette Arias, Morgan Chambers, Gloria-Cristina Checa, Savannah Cordova, Maria Gonzalez, Kayley Jorris, Gizel Olmos Lopez and Remi Spina. Coaches for the JV this year were Collin Grimes and Derek Demus.
Varsity Boys Soccer defeats West to end season
The Warriors ended their last week of the regular season with a victory over West (4-2) in overtime.
After ending regulation at a 2-2 tie, Tehachapi (3-16-4; 1-7-0 SYML) scored two goals in the extra period to secure the win.
Scoring goals for the Warriors were Brendan Sanchez, Malakai Del Villar, Adrian Anaya and Clan Morgan. Anaya was also credited with an assist and Hairo Rodriguez had 15 saves at keeper.
In the final game of the season, Evan Pinan had a goal and Rodirguez had 20 saves at keeper in a loss against Arvin (6-1).
