The Lady Warriors closed out their regular season in a big way with a victory over West (4-0), and with it, secured a South Yosemite Mountain League championship.

Tehachapi (18-4-2; 7-1-0 SYML) needed to defeat West to secure at least a tie for the league title with South. The Lady Warriors got an addedbonus by week’s end when South tied North in their final regular season match, giving the Spartans a league record of 6-1-1 and the Lady Warriors the outright league title.

