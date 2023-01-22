The Warriors had a tough go in South Yosemite Mountain league play last week, succumbing to defeats against North (4-1) and West (4-0).

Despite the losses, Tehachapi (2-10-4; 0-3-0 SYML) did get a bright spot against North with a goal by Hairo Rodriguez to take an early lead in the first period. Rodriguez and Brody Franchere led the team with three shots on goal each. At keeper, Malakai Del Villar had 12 saves. Against West, Del Villar had 12 saves to highlight that effort.

