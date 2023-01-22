The Warriors had a tough go in South Yosemite Mountain league play last week, succumbing to defeats against North (4-1) and West (4-0).
Despite the losses, Tehachapi (2-10-4; 0-3-0 SYML) did get a bright spot against North with a goal by Hairo Rodriguez to take an early lead in the first period. Rodriguez and Brody Franchere led the team with three shots on goal each. At keeper, Malakai Del Villar had 12 saves. Against West, Del Villar had 12 saves to highlight that effort.
Earlier in the season, the Warriors had victories over Tranquility (1-0) and Porterville-Summit Charter Collegiate Academy (5-0). Against Porterville-SCCA, Evan Pinon had a hat trick with three goals and Brody Franchere and Del Villar each had goals as well. Rodriguez earned clean sheets in both contests, recording three saves against Porterville-SCCA.
Tehachapi also had ties against North (1-1), Strathmore (1-1), Ridgecrest-Burroughs (2-2) and Santa Maria-Righetti (0-0). Against Strathmore, Leo Gonzalez had the goal while Rodriguez had 10 saves. Scoring goals against Burroughs were Brody Franchere and Gonzalez with Rodriguez recording five saves. In the shutout over Righetti, Rodriguez had 10 saves.
The Warriors will continue their season this week with two away matches, against Arvin this Wednesday and South on Friday. JV will start at 4:30 p.m. and varsity will start at 6 p.m.
Heeb earns hat trick for THS ladies in win over West
Tehachapi (13-3-1; 3-0-0 SYML) continues to reel in impressive results on the pitch, earning two victories in league last week over North (1-0) and West (5-0).
In the victory over West, Autumn Heeb recorded a hat trick with three goals scored, followed by two goals from Hannah Tyree and an assist by Kennedy Cimental. Marissa Grier earned the shutout at keeper with three saves.
Against North, Kailey Kolesar recorded a goal off an assist from Bethany Sierra. Tyree also had seven shots on goal to help provide relentless pressure on offense. At keeper, Grier earned the clean sheet and recorded two saves.
In JV action, the Lady Warriors were also victorious this past week with a victory over North (6-0) and West (4-0).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.