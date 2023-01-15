Tehachapi High Lady Warrior soccer concluded an impressive pre-season with multiple wins and has continued that momentum into their South Yosemite Mountain League schedule with a recent 3-0 victory over East.

Taitlyn Kingsbury, Autumn Heeb and Hannah Tyree all scored goals for the Lady Warriors against the Blades, while Kailey Kolesar was credited with an assist. Earning the clean sheet at keeper was Makenna Paxton, recording three saves.