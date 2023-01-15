Tehachapi High Lady Warrior soccer concluded an impressive pre-season with multiple wins and has continued that momentum into their South Yosemite Mountain League schedule with a recent 3-0 victory over East.
Taitlyn Kingsbury, Autumn Heeb and Hannah Tyree all scored goals for the Lady Warriors against the Blades, while Kailey Kolesar was credited with an assist. Earning the clean sheet at keeper was Makenna Paxton, recording three saves.
In prior games leading up to league, Tehachapi (11-3-1; 1-0-0 SYML) recorded victories over Cesar Chavez (7-0), Rosamond (7-0), Wasco (4-1), South (4-1), Taft (8-0), West (4-0), Monache (4-0), Wasco (4-0), Burroughs (3-0) and Foothill (7-0) and a tie over North (0-0).
Leading THS Soccer in the pre-season were Hannah Tyree (58 shots on goal, 45 points, 20 goals, five assists), Taitlyn Kingsbury (46 shots on goal, 31 points, 10 goals, 11 assists), Kailey Kolesar (47 shots on goal, 20 points, eight goals, four assists), Autumn Heeb (42 shots on goal, 12 points, five goals, four assists) and Giselle Cardenas (16 shots on goal, six points, three goals).
Other leaders in the pre-season included Carlee Hensler (nine shots on goal, seven points, three assists, two goals), Maddie Schneider (eight shots on goal, five points, two goals, one assist), Bethany Sierra (nine shots on goal, five points, two goals, one assist), Ivie Billings (16 shots on goal, two points, two assists), Sophie Schulstad (nine shots on goal, three points, one goal, one assist) and Kennedy Cimental (five shots on goal, three points, one goal, one assist).
At keeper, Makenna Paxton recorded 45 saves in the pre-season, giving up only five goals. Marissa Grier recorded 33 saves, giving up only four goals.
The Lady Warriors will continue their SYML season this week with a home match against North on Wednesday and an away contest against West on Friday. JV will start at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity will start at 6 p.m.
