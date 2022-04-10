The Water Warriors have continued to roll in league dual meets after defeating Golden Valley (242-50) and Ridgeview (226.5-157) in recent South Yosemite League action.
Competing at Dye Natatorium last week, Tehachapi (5-0 SYL) took down Ridgeview, with the Warriors (127.5-40.50) and the Lady Warriors (99-58) breezing to victories.
Taking first-place finishes in their events over the Wolf Pack were Olivia Ringle (200 Individual Medley Relay, 200 Individual Medley, 200 Freestyle Relay), Alaina Riggs (200 Individual Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay), Regan Rodriguez (200 Individual Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 100 Breaststroke), Hannah Regan (200 Individual Medley Relay, 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay), Carter Yeomans (200 Individual Medley,400 Freestyle Relay), Tyler Regan (50 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle, 400 Freestyle Relay), Bryce Rodriguez (100 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 400 Freestyle Relay), Iven Sandholdt (100 Freestyle, 400 Freestyle Relay) and Eric Swanson (100 Breaststroke, 200 Freestyle Relay). Timothy Hempel, Marquez Munoz and Hyrum Nettles also won the 200 Freestyle Relay with Swanson and Grace Lego, Celecity Simmons, Camille Foster and Allison George teamed up to win the 400 Freestyle Relay.
Against Golden Valley, taking first place finishes in their individual events where Grace Keller (200 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle), Bryce Rodriguez (200 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle), Olivia Ringle (200 Individual Medley, 100 Backstroke), Tyler Regan (200 Individual Medley, 100 Butterfly), Hannah Regan (50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle), Iven Sandholdt (50 Freestyle), Regan Rodriguez (100 Butterfly, 100 Breaststroke), Carter Yeomans (100 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke) and Eric Swanson (100 Breaststroke).
Taking second place in individual events over the Bulldogs were Joscelyn Martinez (200 Freestyle), Nate Foster (200 Freestyle), Allson George (200 Individual Medley, 200 Butterfly), Hyrum Nettles (200 Individual Medley, 100 Butterfly), Laura LaMonte (50 freestyle), Iven Sandholdt (100 Freestyle), Camille Foster (500 Freestyle, 100 Breaststroke) and Everett Bean (500 Freestyle). Third place finishers were Gianna Sanders (200 Freestyle, 100 Breaststroke), Grace Lego (200 Individual Medley, 100 Butterfly), Trista Diefenderfer (50 Freestyle), Celecity Simmons (100 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke), Joseyln Martinez (500 Freestyle), Everett Bean (100 Backstroke), while fourth place finishers were Edgar Llamas (50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle) and Trista Diefenderfer (100 Freestyle).
The Water Warriors will have another league dual meet next Thursday (April 21) against Bakersfield Christian at Dye Natatorium, located on the Jacobsen Middle School campus. The meet will start at 3:30 p.m.
— Ralph Rodriguez contributed to this report
SYL Swimming Results v. Ridgeview High School
Varsity Boys: Tehachapi 127.5, Ridgeview 40.50
Varsity Girls: Tehachapi 99, Ridgeview 58
200 Individual Medley Relay – Olivia Ringle, Alaina Riggs, Regan Rodriguez, Hannah Regan (1 – 2:03.14), Everett Bean, Eric Swanson, Hyrum Nettles, Rex Tintle (2 – 2:34.14), Celecity Simmons, Gianna Sanders, Grace Lego, Laura LaMonte (2 – 2:34.14)
200 Freestyle – Alaina Riggs (1 – 2:10.75), Eric Swanson (2 – 2:53.58), Everett Bean (3 – 3:00.21), Trista Diefenderfer (3- 3:01.09), Joscelyn Martinez (4 – 3:02.65), Marquez Munoz (5 – 4:55.78)
200 Individual Medley – Carter Yeomans (1 – 2:19.84), Olivia Ringle (1 – 2:29.93), Hyrum Nettles (2 – 2:36.46), Allison George (2 – 2:45.07), Malaya Westbrook (3 – 3:44.65)
50 Freestyle – Tyler Regan (1 – 23.88), Hannah Regan (1 – 26.22), Grace Lego (2 – 30.25), Iven Sandholdt (4 – 30.65), Laura LaMonte (5 – 32.28), Rex Tintle (36.27)
100 Butterfly – Bryce Rodriguez (1 – 57.09), Hyrum Nettles (2 – 1:10.13), Regan Rodriguez (1 – 1:11.02), Allson George (2 – 1:19.14), Grace Lego (3 – 1:28.51)
100 Freestyle – Iven Sandholdt (1 – 54.44), Hannah Regan (1 – 57.69), Timothy Hempel (3 – 1:06.83), Celecity Simmons (3 – 1:14.58), Trista Diefenderfer (4 – 1:21.03), Marques Munoz (5 – 2:00.94)
500 Freestyle – Tyler Regan (1 – 5:54.33), Alaina Riggs (1 – 5:49.65), Joscelyn Martinez (2 – 7:59.59), Everett Bean (3 – 8.05.50), Camille Foster (3 – 8:05.50)
200 Freestyle Relay – Olivia Ringle, Regan Rodriguez, Hannah Regan, Alaina Riggs (1 – 1:51.32), Timothy Hempel, Marques Munoz, Eric Swanson, Hyrum Nettles (1 – 1:54.81), Trista Diefenderfer, Gianna Sanders, Joscelyn Martinez, Allison George (3 – 2:15.08)
100 Backstroke – Bryce Rodriguez (1 – 57.28), Carter Yeomans (2 – 1:00.13), Olivia Ringle (1 – 1:08.38), Rex Tintle (3 – 1:35.50), Lauara LaMonte (3 – 1:36.87), Celicity Simmons (4 – 1:55.81)
100 Breaststroke – Regan Rodriguez (1 – 1:20.64), Eric Swanson (1 – 1:23.83), Camille Foster (2 – 1:38.08), Timothy Hempel (2 – 1:38.63), Gianna Sanders (3 – 1:45.06)
400 Freestyle Relay – Carter Yeomans, Iven Sandholdt, Tyler Regan, Bryce Rodriguez (1 – 3:43.70), Grace Lego, Celecity Simmons, Camille Foster, Allison George (1 – 4:51.81), Laura LaMonte, Malya Westbrook, Gianna Sanders, Trista Diefenderfer (3 – 5:25.25), Rex Tintle, Marquez Munoz, Everett Bean, Tomothy Hempel (4 – 6:16.63)
