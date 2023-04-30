2023THSSwimSYMLchamps.jpg

The Water Warriors gather for a pool party after clinching the SYML championship in the varsity boys and girls divisions in Bakersfield.

 Photo by Ralph Rodriguez

The Tehachapi High School girls and boys swim team won big at the South Yosemite Mountain League championship at the KHSD Aquatics Pool last week in Bakersfield.

Starting off with the meet, the Warriors won the 500 freestyle with top finishers Grace Keller (first) and Gianna Sanders (second). The boys had top finishers Eric Swanson (first), Cole Porter (second) and Owen Libatique (third).

