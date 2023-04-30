The Tehachapi High School girls and boys swim team won big at the South Yosemite Mountain League championship at the KHSD Aquatics Pool last week in Bakersfield.
Starting off with the meet, the Warriors won the 500 freestyle with top finishers Grace Keller (first) and Gianna Sanders (second). The boys had top finishers Eric Swanson (first), Cole Porter (second) and Owen Libatique (third).
The girls 200 Individual Medley of Allison George, Regan Rodriguez, Davery Pogon-Cord and Hannah Regan took first and gained an automatic D-1 time. The boys won the 200 Individual Medley as well with Hyrum Nettles, Eric Swanson, Kody Whatmough and Iven Sandholdt.
Top individual girls that placed by event were in the 200 freestyle (Pogon-Cord first, Keller second), 200 individual medley (George first), 50 Free (Regan first, Celicity Simmons second, Kayden Killingsworth third), 100 butterfly (Rodriguez first, George second, Kayley Jorris third), 100 freestyle (Regan first, Simmons third), 100 backstroke (Pogon-Cord first, Kendall Williams third) and the 100 breaststroke (Rodriguez first, Gianna Sanders second).
The girls also won the 200 freestyle relay by breaking their automatic D-1 CIF time with a 1:46.67 time (George, Pogon-Cord, Rodriguez and Regan). Ending the meet, the Lady Warriors won the 400 freestyle relay with a first place finish (Simmons, Westbrook, Sanders and Keller).
Top individual boys that placed by event were in the 200 freestyle (Whatmough first, Libatique second, Rex Tintle third), 200 individual medley (Hyrum Nettles first, Keenan Williams second), 50 freestyle (Sandholdt first; breaking the league record with a 21.80 time), Lars Mathiasen third), 100 butterfly (Whatmough first, Nettles second), 100 freestyle (Sandholdt first, Mathiasen second), 100 backstroke (Williams first, Tintle second) and the 100 breaststroke (Swanson first, Cole Porter second, James Jacobson third).
The boys also won the 200 freestyle relay (Whatmough, Mathiasen, Nettles and Sandholdt) and the 400 freestyle relay (Mathiasen, Libatique, Williams and Swanson).
Water Warriors Iven Sandholdt, Regan Rodriguez, Hannah Regan, Allison George and Davery Pogon-Cord will move on to the CIF D-1 finals to be held this week at Clovis West High School.
