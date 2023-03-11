Warrior tennis is off to a great start in their league schedule after a close 5-4 victory over South in the home opener.

Winning for Tehachapi (2-2; 1-0 SYML) in singles were Calvin Hibbard (6-0, 6-0), Dillon Hauck (4-6, 6-4, 10-8) and Magnus Daugaard (6-1, 6-0) at no. 1, no. 5 and no. 6, respectfully.

