Warrior tennis is off to a great start in their league schedule after a close 5-4 victory over South in the home opener.
Winning for Tehachapi (2-2; 1-0 SYML) in singles were Calvin Hibbard (6-0, 6-0), Dillon Hauck (4-6, 6-4, 10-8) and Magnus Daugaard (6-1, 6-0) at no. 1, no. 5 and no. 6, respectfully.
In doubles, Hibbard teamed up with Isaac Read to win 8-5, and Noah Veiga and Dillon Hauck won 8-3.
The league win for the Warriors is their first since the 2017 season. Tehachapi finished that year with a 12-11 (5-5 SYL) record.
In previous contests this season, the Warriors defeated Mira Monte 7-2 behind singles wins from Hibbard (6-2, 6-0), Donovan Russell (6-4, 6-4), James Adamson (6-2, 6-3), Osiel Bahena (6-4, 2-6, 11-9) and Isaac Read (6-2, 6-0) and doubles wins from Donovan Russell – James Adamson (8-6) and Hunter Church – Isaac Read (8-6).
Hibbard has also collected victories in no. 1 singles over Bakersfield (6-4, 6-2) and Ridgecrest-Burroughs (6-2, 6-1, 6-0). Hibbard has a 5-0 record for the season and is one of the top players in the CIF Central Section with a Universal Tennis Rating of 6.52. Last year as a freshman, Hibbard was able to reach the top 16 in the CIF Central Section Individual Tournament after clinching a top four placement at area and a runner-up finish at the South Yosemite League finals.
The Warriors will look to continue their winning momentum this week with an away match against East this Tuesday at 4 p.m. Mountain Tennis will also be participating in the Arvin Tourney this weekend with matches scheduled against Arvin (2 p.m.), Delano-Chavez (4 p.m.) on Friday and South (11 a.m.) and East (1 p.m.) on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.