The Lady Warriors had a strong start to the South Yosemite League season last week with a pair of victories over Independence 3-1 and Ridgeview 3-0.
Tehachapi (10-5; 2-0 SYL) defeated Independence 25-20, 25-16, 22-25, 25-23 last Thursday behind 18 kills, 26 assists and six digs from Aubree Dees and 15 digs from Michelle Orellana.
Other leaders in the win over the Falcons included Kaidence Lehman (15 kills, two blocks), Sophia Kendrick (Nine kills), Trista Diefenderfer (seven kills, four digs), Annie Loken (six kills, four aces, four blocks), Faith Rodriguez (six digs) and Sophie Schulstad (19 assists).
Earlier in the week, Tehachapi also dispatched Ridgeview 25-14, 25-10, 25-22 in the league opener at the THS gym.
Dees led the team with 10 kills, six aces and 15 assists, followed by Loken (five kills, three blocks), Diefenderfer (five aces), Orellana (four aces, six digs), Lehman (four kills), Carly Hayes (four kills), Rodriguez (four digs) and Emma Holcomb (seven assists).
Tehachapi volleyball will continue the SYL season this week with an away match at Bakersfield Christian (5:30 p.m.) on Tuesday and a home match against Golden Valley (4 p.m.) on Thursday.
Only varsity level volleyball will be in action this week. Junior varsity and frosh-soph games have been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
