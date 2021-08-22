It was a roller-coaster ride of emotions in the season and home debut for the Lady Warriors last week in volleyball action.
In the end, Tehachapi rose to the occasion to pull out a thrilling comeback victory over Burroughs-Ridgecrest, 25-18, 12-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-13.
Defeat seemed imminent in the fourth set when Tehachapi succumbed to a 5-0 deficit, but the Lady Warriors rallied late with an ace by Emily Widders to pull within a point, 21-20. From there, the Lady Warriors took the momentum and ran with it, closing out the set with a 4-2 scoring run highlighted by back-to-back aces from Aubree Dees to set up a fifth and final-deciding set.
In the final stanza, Kaidence Lehman and Sophia Kendrick combined for three straight kills to help Tehachapi to a 6-2 lead, with Carly Hayes recording another kill later on in the set to help Tehachapi pull away for a decisive 10-4 advantage.
Burroughs attempted to tie with a late rally, but in the end, Annie Loken had two key kills to help the Lady Warriors record the 3-2 victory.
In the match overall, Lehman was the team leader in kills with nine, followed by Dees with eight kills, Kendrick with five kills, Loken with four kills, and Trista Diefenderfer and Hayes with three kills, each. Dees and Kendrick had five aces apiece, Loken had 14 blocks, and Diefenderfer and Hayes each had five blocks.
Michelle Orellana had 13 digs, followed by Lehman and Diefenderfer with five digs, each. Dees led the team in assists with 11 while Orellana had five assists.
Playing for the Lady Warriors this season are seniors Emily Widders, Rachel Van Sickle, Aubree Dees, Allison Williams, Emma Holcomb, Justice Dyer and Katelynn Romeri, juniors Laura LaMonte, Sophie Schulstad, Kaidence Lehman, Michelle Orellana and Trista Diefenderfer, sophomores Sophia Kendrick, Faith Rodriguez, Carly Hayes and DaVery Pogon-Cord, and freshman Annie Loken. Coaching the varsity squad this season is Renn Amstead, Sheri Dees, Caren Wallace and Ashley Lantz.
Junior Varsity and Frosh-Soph
The Lady Braves started their season off strong in the season opener over Burroughs-Ridgecrest, recording a 25-14, 25-19 win.
Playing for the Lady Braves this season are Ellison Gardner, Naomi Sheehy, Kailyn Hurst, Caitlin McDaniel, Hannah Weinstein, Presley Gardner, Morgan Schwartz, Crystal Van Sickle, MacKenna Chambers, Kendall McKinney, Natalie Richmond, Reagan Rodriguez and Savanna Schultz. Coaching the Lady Braves are Devery Riley and Taylor Williams.
The Lady Indians had a 25-12, 25-13 defeat in their home match debut against Burroughs.
Playing for the Lady Indians this season are Isabel Ortiz, Kayden Killingsworth, Maddi Martinez, Keliana Brown, Allie White, Makenna Paxton, Michaela Whitaker, Bella Gonzalez, Malaya Westbrook, Lacey Murray and Madyson Schulze. The team is coached by Maura Smith.
