Nike Sports Camp came to Tehachapi for a three-day soccer training session last week, providing premier instruction to Tehachapi youth athletes.

The camp, known officially as The Soccer Academy, featured head trainer and camp director Hormoz Tabrizi, who has been a senior staff coach for the organization for 25 years. Tabrizi was a member of the Iranian Junior National Team, an All-American in high school and college and was drafted professionally by the New York Cosmos, playing with the legendary Pelé.