While the pandemic thwarted some of their events this summer, the Oak Tree Country Club Women’s Golf Club was still able to hold two of their tournaments. The Eclectic was held in July and offered a fun format for the ladies to just get out and play. In August, the club held its Senior Club Championship with Linda Cross taking top honors.
In the format for the Eclectic, on the first day each golfer plays a normal round of golf, keeping score for each hole she plays. The second day allows the player to improve her score on each hole. As she plays a hole, if her score is better the second day, that is the score for that hole of the tournament; if it is not better, she uses the score from the first day.
There were two flights for the 18-hole players and one flight for the 9-holers. For the 18-hole 1st Flight, Low Gross went to Meg Prior with a 73, while Diane Griffin took Low Net shooting 64. In the 2nd Flight Cathy Panek shot 93 to win Low Gross; Bridget McGowan took Low Net with her score of 67. In the 9-hole Flight Donna Zanutto earned Low Gross with a 54 and Anita Gifford took Low Net with a 29.
Awards were announced by Oak Tree Golf Pro Duane Gore during the afterparty on Joy and Ric Webber’s outside patio. They provided the delicious food with desserts coming from several ladies.
For this year’s Senior Club Championship, there was both an 18-hole winner and a 9-hole winner. The 2020 Senior Club Champion is Linda Cross, who shot a two-day gross score of 185. First Low Gross for the flight went to Bridget McGowan with a 199. Joy Webber won 2nd Low Gross with her 201.
This was the first year the 9-holers played in this tournament. Their 2020 Senior Champion is Donna Zanutto, who shot a two-day gross total of 113. Brenda McMullen took 1st Low Gross in the flight shooting a 120.
Duane Gore announced the winners at the afterparty held on the patio of Lee Kapka's home. The beef brisket was provided by Jim and Cathy Panek along with a dessert. Lee made several delicious salads and Bridget brought another wonderful dessert creation.
While the club had to cancel its Couples Tournament, the club is very hopeful it can hold its Play for P.I.N.K. tournament on Oct. 24. The number of players may be limited, but the club is still planning to do a raffle and collect donations to raise money for the fight against breast cancer. More information will be available as we get closer to the event.
Diane Griffin handles publicity for the Oak Tree Women’s Golf Club.
