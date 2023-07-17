Oak Tree Country Club Women’s Golf Club held its annual Eclectic Tournament on July 13-14. This is always a fun tournament, since the second day of play allows each player to improve her score on each hole from the first day of play. There were two flights for the 18 hole players and one flight of 9-holers. And awards were presented to the 18 hole and 9 hole players who improved their score the most.

The Most Improved Player for the 18-holers was awarded to Margie Underwood. She improved her score by 14 strokes. For the 9-holers Eva Lance took the Most Improved honor by improving her score by 8 strokes.

