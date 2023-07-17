Oak Tree Country Club Women’s Golf Club held its annual Eclectic Tournament on July 13-14. This is always a fun tournament, since the second day of play allows each player to improve her score on each hole from the first day of play. There were two flights for the 18 hole players and one flight of 9-holers. And awards were presented to the 18 hole and 9 hole players who improved their score the most.
The Most Improved Player for the 18-holers was awarded to Margie Underwood. She improved her score by 14 strokes. For the 9-holers Eva Lance took the Most Improved honor by improving her score by 8 strokes.
In the first flight of 18-holers, Tammy Gore won Low Gross with a score of 83. Low Net went to Joy Webber with her low score of 63. For the second flight Low Gross was won by Bridget McGowan with a 93, while Jeannette Devlin took Low Net with her score of 70.
In the flight of 9-holers, Deanna Hurst shot a 62 to take Low Gross honors. Low Net was won by Eva Lance with a score of 39.
Tournament Chair Kitty Bower presented award certificates to all the winners at the luncheon afterward at the home of Joy and Ric Webber. Monetary awards will be given out at the annual awards luncheon at the end of the year. The club wishes to thank Joy and Ric for opening their home and preparing the wonderful barbecue lunch. We also wish to thank the other club members who provided side dishes and dessert.
Diane Griffin handles publicity for the club.
