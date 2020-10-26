The Oak Tree Country Club Women’s Golf Club held its Club Championship three-day tournament with two winners taking home the top prizes. The 2020 Club Champion is Meg Prior for the second year in a row. A new award was created this year for our senior players, the Senior Champion, and the inaugural winner is Donna Zanutto.
The ladies competed over three days, Oct. 8, 9, and 16. Those vying for the Club Championship played 18 holes each day, while those contending for the Senior Championship played 9 holes each day: the front 9 the first and last days and the back 9 the second day.
All players fought hard during the competition. Meg’s winning combined gross score was 264; Donna’s final 3-day combined score was 160. The Club Championship flight winners were Linda Cross, Low Gross (268), and Bridget McGowan, Low Net (223). For the seniors Anita Gifford won Low Net with her score of 115.
Each winner was awarded a certificate from Club Pro Duane Gore at the after party held on the patio of Joy and Ric Webber. The trophies and monetary awards will be presented at the Club’s Annual Awards Luncheon held in December.
Diane Griffin handles publicity for the Oak Tree Women’s Golf Club.
