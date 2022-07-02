The Oak Tree Country Club Women’s Golf Club held its annual President’s Cup and Vice President’s Cup Tournament on June 23-24, crowning this year’s winners at the luncheon afterward. Both events are combined 2-day net scores with the President’s Cup for 18-holers and the Vice President’s Cup for 9-holers.
Joy Webber won the President’s Cup with her combined net score of 142. The Vice President’s Cup winner was Deanna Hurst with her net score of 79. This is the first win for both these ladies for this tournament.
Winning Low Gross for the 18-holers this year was Linda Cross shooting a 182. Taking 2nd Low Net with a score of 150 was Tammy Gore. For the 9-holers, the Low Gross winner was Eva Lance with a 132, while Anita Gifford shot an 82 to win 2nd Low Net.
All the winners were given certificates noting their accomplishments. Trophies and other awards will be presented at the club’s annual awards banquet held in December.
Diane Griffin handles OTCCWGC publicity.
