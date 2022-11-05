It was a beautiful fall day on Oct. 15 in Bear Valley Springs for our annual Play for PINK golf tournament. With a field of 64 players, it was a great day to raise money for breast cancer research. With donations from local businesses, residents, volunteers and the players, a total of $10,561.59 was collected!
The Oak Tree Country Club Women’s Golf Club Tournament Chair Dede Potvin started months beforehand getting club volunteers to help her contact people and businesses for donations of money and/or items for the raffle prizes. Club Treasurer Kitty Bower was a major help with this. Sponsor signs, for which the sponsor paid money, were on each tee box.
In addition, our Country Club provided discounts on our lunch and donated a fruit and Danish platter. The Pro Shop discounted golf balls and other items for the winner payouts. Both Duane Gore, our Club Pro, and Tammy Ramirez helped immensely setting up the players in foursomes. Mulligan Room supervisor Carrie Hoyt and her daughter Jessica were instrumental in preparing the pavilion area for the luncheon and setting up the area for the raffle prizes and gifts. And finally, Dede’s team of volunteers, especially Ingrid Lindquist, did an outstanding job greeting arriving guests, handing out goodie bags, and selling raffle, 50/50 tickets and magic putts. They also ensured all the raffle prizes were on display at the pavilion.
It takes a village to put on a successful tournament like this. The OTCCWGC wishes to thank the people of Bear Valley Springs, Tehachapi and the surrounding area for their support of our Play for PINK tournament.
Diane Griffin handles publicity for the club.
