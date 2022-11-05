Pink golf IMG_1887.jpg

The annual Play for PINK golf tournament had a field of 64 players.

 Contributed by Diane Griffin

It was a beautiful fall day on Oct. 15 in Bear Valley Springs for our annual Play for PINK golf tournament. With a field of 64 players, it was a great day to raise money for breast cancer research. With donations from local businesses, residents, volunteers and the players, a total of $10,561.59 was collected!

The Oak Tree Country Club Women’s Golf Club Tournament Chair Dede Potvin started months beforehand getting club volunteers to help her contact people and businesses for donations of money and/or items for the raffle prizes. Club Treasurer Kitty Bower was a major help with this. Sponsor signs, for which the sponsor paid money, were on each tee box.