Kern County Honor Flight is receiving a donation of $4,366.18 from the annual Bear Valley Springs Veterans Golf Tournament. This event was held Nov. 12 at the Oak Tree Country Club with a full field of 72 men and women playing a scramble format and making various types of donations to support our local Honor Flight organization.
Before the tournament began, the 25 veterans in attendance gathered for a picture and recognition for their service. Each branch of the military was represented and included the one female veteran who was playing. There was also a veteran husband and his wife playing who are a Gold Star family and active with Honor Flight. For the veterans of BVS, the community is a strong supporter and was evident throughout the day.
Prior to the event the Men’s Golf Club solicited local businesses and residents to sponsor signs with their names for the 18 tee boxes. Each sponsor paid $50 with the proceeds going to Honor Flight.
At check-in for the event, tickets were sold for the numerous raffle prizes awarded during the luncheon afterward. During the tournament players vied for prizes for Hole-in-One, Closest to the Line, Closest to the Pin and a Putting Contest. In addition, there was Green Wagering for the par 3 holes #2 and #11. A player could pay $5 to win $10 if he/she was able to put their tee shot on the green and have it stay there. Everyone who wagered and had their ball stay on the green donated their $10 back to the Honor Flight. This event alone accounted for $480 toward the overall total donated for the day.
On the course a drink cart filled with beverages was available for purchase. Also, on hole #4/13, young ladies were selling cookies and brownies, offering them free to the veterans.
The lunch after play was provided by the Oak Tree Country Club and consisted of baked chicken, beans, coleslaw and a cornbread muffin. While the day started out rather cool, it soon warmed enough for all the players to enjoy the day. And most importantly, raising money to support Honor Flight was paramount while thanking our veterans for all they had sacrificed for our freedom.
Diane Griffin handles publicity for the club.
