Kern County Honor Flight is receiving a donation of $4,366.18 from the annual Bear Valley Springs Veterans Golf Tournament. This event was held Nov. 12 at the Oak Tree Country Club with a full field of 72 men and women playing a scramble format and making various types of donations to support our local Honor Flight organization.

Before the tournament began, the 25 veterans in attendance gathered for a picture and recognition for their service. Each branch of the military was represented and included the one female veteran who was playing. There was also a veteran husband and his wife playing who are a Gold Star family and active with Honor Flight. For the veterans of BVS, the community is a strong supporter and was evident throughout the day.