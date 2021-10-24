The Oak Tree Country Club Women’s Golf Club held their annual Play-for-PINK Golf Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 16 to raise money for breast cancer research. With sponsors throughout the Tehachapi area providing donations of money and raffle prizes, the event raised a record $16,190.41 for the cause. The club wishes to express our deepest gratitude to all the businesses and individuals who made this possible.
The planning for this huge event starts early in the season and Chairperson Deana Hurst quickly gathered donations from various businesses throughout the Tehachapi area. She had lots of help, especially from her own family members, who stepped up to ensure this event would be a huge success.
The golf tournament was a four-person bramble, which is a modified scramble format. Each person teed off, then picked up their balls and took them to the location of the best drive. Each person then hit his/her own ball from there into the hole. Several holes had special challenges for the players. There was closest-to-the-pin, a hole-in-one on a couple different holes, longest drive, and closest-to-the-line. And on holes 9 and 18, one member of the team had to spin a wheel that had a different club noted at each point of the wheel. Where it stopped was the club every member of the team had to use from the tee until their balls were on the green. From there each could putt the ball into the hole. That was a real challenge for some golfers trying to get the ball on the green using just their driver or putter or pitching wedge, to name a few.
The combined scores of the team, minus each person’s adjusted handicap, were totaled to determine the winners. Play-for-PINK trophies and medallions were presented to the two best teams in each of the two flights.
After the tournament, players gathered at the Hurst home for a dinner of tacos. Music from a DJ played, while everyone enjoyed a fun evening. In addition, 50/50 tickets were sold with one winner taking half the proceeds and the rest going to Play-for-PINK. Participants also bought raffle tickets for the numerous prizes that were donated with the proceeds going to the cause.
It was a long day playing golf in a very strong wind, but everyone knew the most important part of the event was to raise funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Again, the OTCCWGC wishes to thank everyone who participated, whether it was making a donation, being a volunteer, or playing in the tournament. It truly did take a village to make this such a huge success!
Diane Griffin handles publicity for Oak Tree Country Club Women’s Golf Club.
