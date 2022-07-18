The ladies at Oak Tree Country Club took to the golf course July 14-15 to play their annual Eclectic Tournament. It is the most fun tournament of the year, since you have two days to achieve your best score for 18 holes or 9 holes, depending on which group you are in.
Each player plays the course as she would normally do on the first day. On the second day, she plays each hole, and if her score on the second day for each hole is better than her score for the first day, she uses that score for the tournament. Otherwise, she uses the first day’s score. The total from just those scores is used to determine the winners.
For the 18-Holers 1st Flight, Meg Prior won Low Gross with a 71, Tammy Gore took 1st Low Net shooting a 69 followed by Bridget McGowan with 2nd Low Net scoring a 73. The 2nd Flight Low Gross winner was Diane Griffin with a 93. Taking 1st Low Net was Jeannette Devlin with her 68 and Alice Juckes won 2nd Low Net with her 70. For the 9-Holers 1st Low Gross was Deanna Hurst with a 59 followed by Eva Lance shooting 66 to take 2nd Low Gross. 1st Low Net was won by Nancy Williamson with a 35 and Colleen Herrera shot 40 to take 2nd Low Net.
For both groups of players, a special award was presented to the one player in each group who improved her score the most from the first day to the second day. Meg Prior improved her score by 11 strokes, while Deana Hurst lowered her score the second day by 9 strokes.
Award certificates were presented at the luncheon at the Mulligan Patio after the second day of play on Friday. The monetary awards will be presented at the club’s Annual Awards Luncheon in December. Congratulations to all the winners!!
Diane Griffin handles publicity for the OTCCWGC.
