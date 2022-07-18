The Bear Valley Springs Youth Baseball Camp is offering a fund raising play on the last weekend of July at the BeeKay Theatre in Tehachapi. Whether you love baseball or not, you’ll love this play about Hall of Fame pitcher and America’s first true national here, “MATTY.”
Former UCLA pitcher Eddie Fierson will stage a one-actor play that will take you back to the early 1900s with the legendary, great, Christy “Matty” Matthewson.
The New York Times called “MATTY” a “Charming! Amusing! Great!” play. The National Public Radio said, “One of the year’s best ten plays! Whether you are a baseball fan or not.”
Fierson is donating these two performances so that 50 percent of the proceeds to go the Tehachapi Community Theatre Association and the other 50 percent to the Bear Valley Springs Youth Baseball Camp for scholarships, supplies and field maintenance.
For several years, Fierson himself has also volunteered to coach at the BVS Baseball Camp for kids 7 to 13 years old.
Please come and see this play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30 or 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31. It’s $20 for adults and $10 for those under 18. For tickets, go online to tctonstage.com or purchase tickets at the box office.
Gary Adams is the former head baseball coach at UC Irvine and UCLA.
