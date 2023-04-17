Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association held its first-ever Rough Stock School on Saturday and Sunday at the Milano Rodeo Arena. Riders, ages 3 to 93, were welcomed to attend and work with animals of “appropriate temperament and size.” Youngsters could learn the sport of mutton busting on sheep, while older participants had calves, steers and bulls to ride. Also offered was bareback and saddle ranch bronc riding.
Under the guidance of lifetime rodeo participant and TMRA member Danny Primrose, along with seasoned cowboys, they offered insight and tips into the world of rodeo sports. Chute procedures, riding techniques, proper gear, and most importantly how to do it in a manner that was safe to themselves and the animal were taught. Primrose stated his purpose in holding the workshop was to “start to teach the younger generation how to rodeo so as to keep our sport alive.” The teaching of safe procedures for both animal and rider was of paramount concern and taught in each of the different rodeo categories.
