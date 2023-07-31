Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association’s Junior Rodeo season took place this weekend at the Tehachapi Rodeo Grounds. Young cowboy and cowgirl athletes participated in a number of scaled-down professional rodeo events.
Contestants were awarded points over the two-day event leading to a high points awards ceremony and belt buckle presentation, which will take place at the PRCA Rodeo during the weekend of Tehachapi’s Mountain Festival in August.
