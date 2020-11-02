The Play for P.I.N.K. will receive a check for $8,280 this year from the annual golf tournament held at the Oak Tree Country Club Oct. 24. The OTCC Women’s Golf Club has sponsored this tournament for several years to raise money for breast cancer research. The amount raised this year is more than double of any of the previous years.
Tournament director Monique Herbst worked hard to garner supporters and sponsors to make the event a huge success. There were 68 golfers signed up to play. Besides the entry fee donations, sponsored donations totaled $2,620. Two local businesses were sponsors: Kohnen's Bakery and IGM (the golf maintenance management company for OTCC). Another donor was Jon Reppert, who collects recyclable bottles and cans and makes donations to various organizations throughout the valley. Several Bear Valley Springs residents were sponsors donating $40 to $500 each. For additional funds, a silent auction and a raffle raised more than $1,000 each.
While all the players enjoyed the day’s round of golf and the after party at a BVS residence, the overall winner was the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The Play for P.I.N.K (Prevention, Immediate diagnosis, New technology, Knowledge) organization raises funds through sporting and lifestyle events to support this worthwhile foundation.
The OTCC Women’s Golf Club wants to thank all those who participated, whether through a donation, playing in the tournament, or assisting with the event. With everyone’s help, the day was a huge success.
Diane Griffin handles publicity for the Oak Tree Women’s Golf Club.
