Mountain Football built a three-touchdown lead in just over five minutes into the game and never looked back in a convincing 48-7 victory over Arvin at Coy Burnett Stadium.

On their first offensive possession, Jacob Root connected with Andrew Aguirre for a 54-yard touchdown for the game’s first score. Root would go on to record 120 yards passing and three touchdowns, also finding Cyler Hoofard on two other touchdown completions in the contest.

