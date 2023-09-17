Mountain Football built a three-touchdown lead in just over five minutes into the game and never looked back in a convincing 48-7 victory over Arvin at Coy Burnett Stadium.
On their first offensive possession, Jacob Root connected with Andrew Aguirre for a 54-yard touchdown for the game’s first score. Root would go on to record 120 yards passing and three touchdowns, also finding Cyler Hoofard on two other touchdown completions in the contest.
Tehachapi (5-0) would also get their running game going on offense, with Aiden Nicholson leading the way in the second half with a team-high 76 yards rushing and touchdown, with his score capping an 80-yard drive in the third quarter that recorded six first downs. Mike Jones also added a touchdown run in the game and AJ Anderson was the second leading rusher with 59 yards on the ground.
On defense, Tanner Gary pounced on a fumble recovery in the endzone for a touchdown and Anderson had a 59-yard interception return for a score. Gary also had a team-leading seven hurries and Anderson had three tackles. Other standouts on defense were Jacob Betancourt (six tackles, interception), Aguirre (four tackles) and Leo Gonzalez (five hurries, four tackles, sack) and Mark Nicholson Jr (five hurries, two tackles).
Other players turning in multiple tackles in the game were Wade Brooks, Carson Rolow, Michael Garza, Kenny Pitt, Liddon Scott, Hoofard and Nicholson. Brooks and Jones also recorded interceptions.
In special teams, Carter Kolesar was a perfect 6-6 on point-after-attempts and Gonzalez had a punt block.
The Warriors will next travel to Visalia-Golden West this Friday in their last tune-up game before the league season. Varsity kick-off will be at 7:30 p.m.
Junior Varsity rolls to victory over Arvin
Kaidon Hagerty had 124 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns to help lead the Warriors to a 42-0 shutout over Arvin.
In other standout performances, Cayden King had two touchdown receptions on 72 yards receiving and Tylere Lombardi had 100 yards rushing and a touchdown run.
Quarterback Colton Michael completed four passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a rushing score.
On defense, Jacob Meza led the team with 10 tackles, a sack and fumble caused, followed by Lombardi (eight tackles, sack, fumble recovery), Ruben Sedano (seven tackles, sack), Danny Gonzalez (six tackles, fumble caused), King (five tackles), JR Alaniz (five tackles, sack), Emmett Williams (five tackles, sack, fumble recovery), Adrian Anaya (four tackles, sack), Evan Denning (four tackles, sack), Aiden Madueno (four tackles, sack), Ezekiel Meza (three tackles), Dylan Collins (three tackles, sack) and Johnny Estrada (interception).
On special teams, Ethan Cardenas connected on four PATs and Anaya was successful on two PATs.
Tehachapi (3-1) will be on the road this Friday afternoon in Visalia against Golden West. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.
Frosh-Soph Warriors shutout Foothill
The Frosh-Soph Warriors recorded an impressive victory last Thursday afternoon in a 40-0 blowout win over Bakersfield-Foothill.
Tehachapi (1-4) registered five rushing touchdowns in the game from Paxon Schulze, Roland Pina, Connor Craig, Tristan Smith and Austin Rolow.
The Warriors also had a score on defense when Carson Snell returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown in the second half.
On special teams, Andrew Campos Tunnell converted on four point-after-attempts.
The Warriors will have another home game this Thursday in a 5 p.m. kickoff against Golden West.
